Chairman Sells 14,000 PC Connection Shares for $998,000

Key Points

Gallup sold 14,284 shares over two days, generating total proceeds of approximately $998,000 at around $69.90 per share.

The transactions left a post-sale aggregate position of 7,561,854 shares held directly and indirectly.

All shares sold were held via the David Hall Trust 2003, for which Gallup is sole trustee and beneficiary; direct holdings were unaffected.

The sale follows a previous transaction earlier in June and reflects a declining available share base, with remaining indirect holdings spread across multiple trusts under Gallup’s control.

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Patricia Gallup, Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN), reported a sale on June 23 and June 24, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 14,284 Transaction value $998,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 533,258 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,028,596 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $37.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($69.90); post-transaction value based on June 24, 2026 market close price (value not specified).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Gallup’s prior selling activity?

Since May of last year, Gallup has made two open-market sales, with this transaction closely mirroring the prior June 2026 sale in both size and percentage of holdings, and both well above the mean historical sale size of approximately 8,273 shares per trade.

Since May of last year, Gallup has made two open-market sales, with this transaction closely mirroring the prior June 2026 sale in both size and percentage of holdings, and both well above the mean historical sale size of approximately 8,273 shares per trade. What is the structure of Gallup’s remaining ownership after this transaction?

Gallup’s post-sale holdings consist of 533,258 shares held directly and 7,028,596 shares held indirectly, primarily through multiple family trusts where she retains full control as sole trustee.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 24, 2026) $69.90 Revenue (TTM) $2.89 billion Net income (TTM) $87.46 million 1-year price change 5.01%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 24, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of IT hardware (computers, peripherals, data center infrastructure), software, and networking equipment, complemented by IT lifecycle services from design through implementation.

Generates revenue through direct product sales and value-added IT services, leveraging a multi-channel approach including digital, print, telemarketing, and field sales.

Serves a diverse client base including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions across the United States.

PC Connection is a leading technology distributor with a national footprint, providing end-to-end IT solutions and services to organizations of varying scale and sector. The company’s integrated model combines robust product offerings with tailored service delivery, enabling clients to address complex technology needs efficiently. Its diversified customer base and multi-channel sales strategy contribute to stable revenue streams and a resilient competitive position in the technology distribution market.

What this transaction means for investors

Although investors are rarely told why an insider sells a stock, one can find little that is meaningful or actionable about Gallup’s stock sales from an investor’s perspective.

This share sale marks Gallup’s second over the last 13 months. Nonetheless, this sale was a share reduction of around 2.6%, and with the previous sale amounting to approximately the same number of shares, Gallup remains heavily invested in the tech stock.

Moreover, PC Connection’s financials appear unremarkable. Its yearly revenue increases well into the single digits, and the 27% yearly net income growth in the first quarter of 2026 may not make up for the 4% drop in profits during 2025. Also, its P/E ratio is around 20, a level not unusual for that rate of revenue growth.

Finally, its $0.80 per share annual dividend offers a yield of 1.1%, closely mirroring the S&P 500 average, of just below 1.1%. Hence, PC Connection’s financial and valuation metrics are at levels that inspire neither buying nor selling, leaving investors with no reason to change their previous investment thesis on this stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PC Connection. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.