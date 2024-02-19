Chairman of troubled German landlord Adler resigns

Adds background in paragraphs 3 and 5, chairman quote in paragraph 4, stock move in paragraph 6

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE said on Monday its chairman of the board of directors Stefan Kirsten had resigned with immediate effect for health reasons.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, the major German landlord said Stefan Brendgen would replace Kirsten with immediate effect.

Adler, one of Germany's biggest landlords, is fighting a liquidity crisis, triggered by a downturn in the domestic property market, rising energy and building prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Adler is stabilized and can determine its own future, albeit in an extremely difficult market environment," Kirsten said after the meeting, adding that doctors advised him to avoid endangering his health.

Kirsten, a former Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Vonovia VNAn.DE board member, replaced the previous chairman in 2022 after British short seller Fraser Perring had raised doubts about the company's accounting methods.

Shares of the stock rise 3.4% at 0915 GMT.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski and Rachel More)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Amir.Orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.