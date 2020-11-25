Chairman of the Board Ronald Nersesian Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Some Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Ronald Nersesian, recently sold a substantial US$12m worth of stock at a price of US$117 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Keysight Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Ronald Nersesian was the biggest sale of Keysight Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$118. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28%of Ronald Nersesian's holding.

Insiders in Keysight Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KEYS Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Keysight Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Keysight Technologies insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$106m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Keysight Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Keysight Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Keysight Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Keysight Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Keysight Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.