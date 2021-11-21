Chairman of the Board Robert Shepler Just Bought 16% More Shares In Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Potential Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Robert Shepler, recently bought US$441k worth of stock, paying US$12.60 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akoya Biosciences

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Shepler was the biggest purchase of Akoya Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.89). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Akoya Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AKYA Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Does Akoya Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.7% of Akoya Biosciences shares, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Akoya Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Akoya Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Akoya Biosciences.

