Chairman of the Board Curt Hartman Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Some CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Curt Hartman, recently sold a substantial US$5.6m worth of stock at a price of US$132 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 39% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CONMED

Notably, that recent sale by Curt Hartman is the biggest insider sale of CONMED shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$135, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 39% of Curt Hartman's holding.

CONMED insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CNMD Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that CONMED insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The CONMED Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CONMED stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that CONMED is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

