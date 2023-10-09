Chairman of South African utility Eskom to step down

Adds detail on Makwana, AGM meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mpho Makwana will step down as chairman of South African state power utility Eskom and be replaced by Mteto Nyati, the country's ministry of public enterprises said on Monday.

Makwana will also step down as a non-executive director of the Eskom board, after being appointed as the chairman of the struggling utility for the second time last year.

Nyati will be appointed as chair at the annual general meeting scheduled for the end of the month, said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

