Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

