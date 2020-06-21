Chairman of Israel's Bank Hapoalim steps down due to illness

Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Oded Eran, the chairman of Bank Hapoalim, has stepped down due to illness, Israel's largest lender said on Sunday.

Earlier this month the bank said Eran had taken sick leave for an indefinite period. Board member Reuven Krupik has temporarily replaced Eran, who has been chairman since 2017.

Hapoalim did not provide further details.

