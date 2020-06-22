Chairman of Israeli telecom Bezeq resigns

JERUSALEM, June 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of Israel's biggest telecom group, Bezeq BEZQ.TA, has resigned, the company said on Monday.

Shlomo Rodav stepped down after more than two years in the position. It was his second time serving as Bezeq's chairman after a stint between 2007-2010.

Bezeq said it would choose a temporary replacement in the coming days while beginning the process of finding a new, permanent chairman.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.