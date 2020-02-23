Chairman of Israeli mobile operator Cellcom to step down March 1

TEL AVIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.TA said on Sunday that Chairman Ami Erel informed the company of his resignation from the board of directors, effective March 1.

In a letter to the board Erel said now was the right time to resign as the company was on the right path, despite the difficulties in the telecommunications market that have resulted from increased competition.

Cellcom CEL.N, Israel’s largest mobile operator, said last week it would buy smaller rival Golan Telecom for 590 million shekels.

In January Cellcom appointed telecom executive and politician Avi Gabbay as its chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.