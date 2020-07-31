Chairman of China's automaker BAIC to retire -sources

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of China's state-owned automaker BAIC GroupBEJINS.UL, which has partnerships with German luxury automaker Daimler AG DAIGn.DE and Korean Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, is set to retire, two people familiar with the matter said.

Xu Heyi, 62, took office in 2007. During the chairmanship of BAIC Group, he developed electric vehicle maker BAIC BluePark 600733.SS and helped Daimler and Hyundai expand their production in China, the world's biggest auto market.

Xu's retirement will be announced as soon as this week, sources said. BAIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He led BAIC's move last year to buy a 5% stake in Daimler which cemented the the two companies' long-standing alliance. The deal was also seen as a move by BAIC to counter the influence of China's Geely GEELY.UL, which had built up a 9.7% stake in the German automaker.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.