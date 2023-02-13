US Markets

Chairman of Brazil's Marisa resigns amid debt renegotiation process

February 13, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The chairman of the board of Brazil's Marisa Lojas SA AMAR3.SA has resigned, the fashion retailer said late on Sunday, in another development after the company announced it had hired advisors for a debt renegotiation process.

Chairman Marcelo Doll Martinelli left his position alongside fellow board member Dilson Batista, Marisa said in a securities filing, adding Joao Pinheiro Nogueira Batista had been elected to replace Martinelli.

Batista is a former chief financial officer of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA and has also previously served as chief executive of Evoltz Participacoes and Suzano Petroquimica, Marisa added.

The company had announced last week the departure of CEO Adalberto Pereira Santos, while hiring BR Partners to advise it in the process of a debt renegotiation and Galeazzi Associados to support it in improving its cost structure.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

