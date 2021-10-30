Chairman Douglas Shulman Just Bought 2.2% More Shares In OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Potential OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Douglas Shulman, recently bought US$126k worth of stock, paying US$56.12 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

OneMain Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Jay Levine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$40.19 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$52.81, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.8% of Jay Levine's stake. Jay Levine was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Jay Levine sold a total of 72.30k shares over the year at an average price of US$40.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OMF Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2021

Does OneMain Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. OneMain Holdings insiders own 3.5% of the company, currently worth about US$238m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The OneMain Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that OneMain Holdings insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for OneMain Holdings (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

