Chairman & CEO William Southern Just Bought 1.8% More Shares In Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Potential Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman & CEO, William Southern, recently bought US$360k worth of stock, paying US$67.24 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Louisiana-Pacific

The Executive VP & CFO Alan J. Haughie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$698k worth of shares at a price of US$56.23 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$71.44), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 19.67k shares worth US$1.2m. On the other hand they divested 5.20k shares, for US$260k. In total, Louisiana-Pacific insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LPX Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Louisiana-Pacific

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Louisiana-Pacific insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Louisiana-Pacific Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Louisiana-Pacific insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Louisiana-Pacific has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

