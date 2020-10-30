Chairman & CEO William Murnane Just Bought 2.6% More Shares In Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Chairman & CEO, William Murnane, recently bought US$70k worth of stock, for US$14.00 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Lazydays Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Benjamin Luke Weil, sold US$600k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$14.48, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 93% of Benjamin Luke Weil's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Benjamin Luke Weil.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.91k shares worth US$102k. But insiders sold 225.00k shares worth US$900k. Benjamin Luke Weil divested 225.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.00. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LAZY Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Lazydays Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Lazydays Holdings insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$4.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lazydays Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Neither the level of insider ownership, nor the transactions over the last twelve months inspire us, but we think the recent buying is positive. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lazydays Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.