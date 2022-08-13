Chairman & CEO David Yeager Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

We wouldn't blame Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Yeager, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$18m selling shares at an average price of US$80.83. That diminished their holding by a very significant 65%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Hub Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David Yeager is the biggest insider sale of Hub Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$85.84. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 65% of David Yeager's holding.

In the last year Hub Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HUBG Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

I will like Hub Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Hub Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hub Group insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 5.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hub Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Hub Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Hub Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Hub Group (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.