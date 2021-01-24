Chainlink’s LINK Cryptocurrency Hits New Record Price High

Cryptocurrencies

The native cryptocurrency of decentralized oracle provider Chainlink has soared to a new all-time high above $25.

  • At around 15:30 UTC Saturday, the LINK cryptocurrency reached the new record peak of $25.51 following a sharp rise over several hours.
  • On Sunday, prices had dropped slightly to $24.80, up 4% over 24 hours, according to CoinDesk’s data.
  • The cryptocurrency is now up 105% since Jan. 1, 2021. A year ago, LINK was trading at between $2 and $3.
  • Elsewhere in the crypto markets, bitcoin is flat on the day at $32,690, while Ethereum’s ether is up 6% over 24 hours at $1,343 and approaching its all-time high once more.

