Chainlink Up Nearly 1,000% Since ‘Black Thursday’ Crash
The rally in data oracle coin Chainlink means it is now nearly 1,000% up on where it was when markets tumbled during the Black Thursday sell-off.
- After bottoming at a near-year low of $1.79 on March 17, LINK tokens have been within a few cents of the $20 boundary in the past few days.
- CoinGecko data shows LINK hit $19.54 in the past 24 hours â 983% above its mid-March price. It hit its all-time high of $19.84 on Sunday.
- The price rise has been accompanied by a surge in investor enthusiasm: searches for Chainlink on Google are at an all-time high and its trading volumes have soared past that of bitcoinâs.
- Media owner and latter-day trader David Portnoy has spurred the hype on further after reportedly buying $50,000 worth of LINK at the weekend.
- Some are concerned. Mati Greenspan, the founder of analyst firm Quantitative Economics, told CoinDesk the euphoria surrounding Chainlink was a worrying sign some investors may be getting in over their heads.
- âKids bragging on social media about getting their parentsâ and grandparentsâ retirement funds into this [is] usually a good sign that the top is near,â he said.
- At press time, LINK tokens were down 10%, trading just above $17.
See also: Link Price Surges 32% to Overtake Bitcoin Cash as 5th-Largest Crypto by Market Cap
Related Stories
- Game Show Winner Loses $39K in Bitcoin Facebook Scam
- Binance Charity Pledges $20K to Beirut Explosion Relief Efforts
- Nvidia Accused of Trying to Discredit Ex-Employee in Crypto Mining Revenue Trial
- Capital One Files Patent for AI That Would Slice, Dice Social Media to Find Crypto Trading Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.