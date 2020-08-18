Cryptocurrencies

Chainlink Up Nearly 1,000% Since ‘Black Thursday’ Crash

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
Chainlink's price rally (CoinDesk)

The rally in data oracle coin Chainlink means it is now nearly 1,000% up on where it was when markets tumbled during the Black Thursday sell-off.

  • After bottoming at a near-year low of $1.79 on March 17, LINK tokens have been within a few cents of the $20 boundary in the past few days.
  • CoinGecko data shows LINK hit $19.54 in the past 24 hours â 983% above its mid-March price. It hit its all-time high of $19.84 on Sunday.
  • The price rise has been accompanied by a surge in investor enthusiasm: searches for Chainlink on Google are at an all-time high and its trading volumes have soared past that of bitcoinâs.
  • Media owner and latter-day trader David Portnoy has spurred the hype on further after reportedly buying $50,000 worth of LINK at the weekend.
  • Some are concerned. Mati Greenspan, the founder of analyst firm Quantitative Economics, told CoinDesk the euphoria surrounding Chainlink was a worrying sign some investors may be getting in over their heads.
  • âKids bragging on social media about getting their parentsâ and grandparentsâ retirement funds into this [is] usually a good sign that the top is near,â he said.
  • At press time, LINK tokens were down 10%, trading just above $17.

See also: Link Price Surges 32% to Overtake Bitcoin Cash as 5th-Largest Crypto by Market Cap

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular