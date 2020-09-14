Chainlink to Start Supplying Data for Crypto.com’s DeFi Wallet

Crypto.com has announced a new partnership that will see Chainlinkâs price feeds integrated into its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet offering.

The Hong Kong-based payment card and wallet provider said Monday that Chainlinkâs Price Reference Data â its decentralized oracle network â had been plugged directly into the DeFi wallet, giving users ready access to its price feeds.

Per a press release, Crypto.com said the integration meant users would receive âhighly accurate and transparent pricesâ on all assets supported in the wallet.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration means the prices users see will reflect actual market conditions, rather than being the product of âhuman tampering.â

Crypto.com launched its wallet earlier this year as a user-friendly means to access the buzzing DeFi space â where total value locked (TVL) ballooned from $600 million at the start of the year to a peak of nearly $10 billion a few weeks ago, according to DeFi Pulse.

Crypto.com has also launched two decentralized data feeds for its native CRO token against U.S. dollars and ether (ETH) ahead of what it said was a âdeeper integration into the rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem.â

Mirroring Binance, Crypto.com launched a swap product last week where users can exchange tokens and where liquidity providers can earn yields by depositing digital assets into token pools.

See also: Uniswap Takes Lead Over SushiSwap Less Than 24 Hours After SUSHI Rewards Drop

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.