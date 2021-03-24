Chainlink Integration Connects Filecoin to Smart Contract-Enabled Blockchains
Decentralized storage network Filecoin has integrated with decentralized finance (DeFi) oracle service Chainlink.
- An announcement Wednesday said the integration would enable connection between Filecoin and Ethereum and other smart contract-enabled blockchains.
- Developers will now be provided a full Web 3.0 infrastructure thanks to Chainlink oracles for off-chain computation and Filecoin’s decentralized data storage.
- Colin Evran, ecosystem lead at Filecoin developer Protocol Labs, said the integration will automate Filecoin storage functions and make Filecoin’s state accessible on other blockchains.
- Filecoin and Chainlink’s tokens are among five that Grayscale Investments offers via new investment trusts, aiming to drawing institutional money to the DeFi space. (Grayscale is a CoinDesk sister company.)
See also: Chainlink Supporter Deutsche Telekom Has Quietly Started Staking on Blockchains
