Chainlink: A Crypto Stocking Stuffer to Buy Before the End of the Year

Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald and The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker give the high-level bull thesis on why Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is a cryptocurrency investors should keep on their radar this holiday season.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chainlink wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Eric Bleeker: Let's look at Chainlink briefly because it's one of the Web3 showcases. But how about just briefly why that would make a list of your top opportunistic ideas.

Chris MacDonald: I think Chainlink is interesting from the interoperability standpoint of crypto and where the sector is moving in terms of integrating blockchain-related data with off-blockchain data.

Chainlink is an Oracle network that links up off-chain data with various blockchains. I think there's just a lot of use cases that are made possible with Chainlink. It's technically a Layer 2 technology that helps to scale the existing Ethereum network in a certain way.

It's one that I think is worth investors' time to dive into and it's off substantially off of its highs.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Chainlink. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.