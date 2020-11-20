Cryptocurrencies

Chainalysis Sees Raising $100M in Venture Capital at $1B Valuation: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
(CoinDesk archives)

Cryptocurrency investigation firm Chainalysis expects to raise $100 million venture capital at a $1 billion valuation as early as next week, the company told Forbes.

The Series C is being led by VC newcomer Addition with participation expected from Accel, Benchmark and Ribbit, Forbes reported. Those three firms have all invested in earlier Chainalysis rounds.

Once closed, the raise will vault Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis firm that builds crypto tracing tools for governments and exchanges, into cryptocurrency unicorn status. Only a handful of crypto firms have notched $1 billion plus valuation. None have done it from the crypto tracing niche before.

Related: Y Combinator, Pantera Back $3M Investment in New Crypto Derivatives Exchange

But the tracing industry is by all accounts booming. Governments, banks, exchanges, regulators and investigators are clamoring for tools that help them trace bitcoin. The U.S. government in particular pays millions to Chainalysis every year.

Chainalysis has also reported a surge in new business of late. The firm increased its customer base 65% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020. Recurring revenue also doubled in that period.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    Nov 10, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular