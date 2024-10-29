Chain Bridge Bancorp initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon initiated coverage of Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) with an Overweight rating and $27 price target The company has carved out a niche serving political organizations and has developed the specialized expertise in meeting the needs of these high transaction volume entities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Piper assumes the stock trades to 120% of its estimate for tangible book value in one year’s time.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CBNA:
- Opening Day: Ingram Micro returns to trading in busy week
- Opening Day: StandardAero surges in market debut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.