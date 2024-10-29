News & Insights

Chain Bridge Bancorp initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

October 29, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon initiated coverage of Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) with an Overweight rating and $27 price target The company has carved out a niche serving political organizations and has developed the specialized expertise in meeting the needs of these high transaction volume entities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Piper assumes the stock trades to 120% of its estimate for tangible book value in one year’s time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

