Chagee Holdings Limited Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 35.4% Revenue Growth and Expanded Teahouse Network

Chagee Holdings reported strong Q1 2025 results, with significant revenue growth and increased teahouse operations year-over-year.

Chagee Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in both operations and financial metrics. The company operated 6,681 teahouses across Greater China and internationally, marking a 63.6% increase in locations from the previous year. Total gross merchandise value (GMV) reached RMB8,226.8 million, a 38.0% year-over-year rise. Net revenues increased by 35.4% to RMB3,392.7 million (approximately US$467.5 million), largely from franchised locations, which contributed 92.8% of total revenue. However, operating income grew at a lower rate, resulting in an operating margin decrease from 28.2% to 24.2%. The company also reported a net income of RMB677.3 million, reflecting a 13.8% increase from Q1 2024. Additionally, Chagee's mobile program saw a surge in registered members to 192.4 million, indicating a strong customer base. Overall, the company's financial performance demonstrates continued expansion and growth in the premium tea market.

Chagee experienced a significant 63.6% growth in the number of teahouses, reaching a total of 6,681 as of March 31, 2025.

Total gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 38.0% to RMB8,226.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, indicating strong sales performance.

Net revenues surged by 35.4% to RMB3,392.7 million, demonstrating robust growth in the company's financial performance.

The number of registered members for Chagee’s Mobile Mini Program rose to 192.4 million, marking a 109.6% increase from the previous year, which reflects successful customer engagement efforts.

Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China decreased significantly, declining from RMB549,432 in Q1 2024 to RMB431,973 in Q1 2025, indicating reduced sales performance at existing locations.

Despite an overall increase in revenues, the company's operating margin declined from 28.2% in Q1 2024 to 24.2% in Q1 2025, suggesting rising costs are impacting profitability.

Total operating expenses increased at a rate (42.8%) higher than revenue growth (35.4%), which could raise concerns about operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

What are Chagee's financial results for Q1 2025?

Chagee reported net revenues of RMB3,392.7 million, a 35.4% increase from Q1 2024, with a net income of RMB677.3 million.

How many teahouses does Chagee operate as of March 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Chagee operated 6,681 teahouses, reflecting a 63.6% growth from the previous year.

What is the growth in Chagee's registered members?

Chagee's registered members reached 192.4 million, representing a 109.6% increase compared to March 31, 2024.

What is the average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China?

The average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China for Q1 2025 was RMB431,973.

When will Chagee hold their conference call regarding Q1 2025 results?

Chagee will hold the conference call on May 30, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time.

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) ("Chagee" or the "Company"), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights





As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated a total of 6,681 teahouses in Greater China and overseas, representing 63.6% growth in the number of teahouses from March 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated a total of 6,681 teahouses in Greater China and overseas, representing 63.6% growth in the number of teahouses from March 31, 2024.



Total GMV generated in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB8,226.8 million, representing a 38.0% increase from the same quarter of 2024, as driven by increased GMV of both Greater China and overseas teahouses.



Total GMV generated in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB8,226.8 million, representing a 38.0% increase from the same quarter of 2024, as driven by increased GMV of both Greater China and overseas teahouses.



Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China was RMB431,973 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB455,996 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and RMB549,432 in the first quarter of 2024.



Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China was RMB431,973 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB455,996 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and RMB549,432 in the first quarter of 2024.



Chagee's Mobile Mini Program had a total of 192.4 million registered members as of March 31, 2025, representing 109.6% growth in the number of registered members from March 31, 2024.



Chagee’s Mobile Mini Program had a total of 192.4 million registered members as of March 31, 2025, representing 109.6% growth in the number of registered members from March 31, 2024.



Chagee had 44.9 million active members in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 21.4% year-over-year increase.

















First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Net revenues increased by 35.4% to RMB3,392.7 million (US$467.5 million) from RMB2,506.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Net revenues increased by 35.4% to RMB3,392.7 million (US$467.5 million) from RMB2,506.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB820.8 million (US$113.1 million), representing an operating margin of 24.2%, compared to RMB705.9 million, or an operating margin of 28.2%, in the same quarter of 2024.



Operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB820.8 million (US$113.1 million), representing an operating margin of 24.2%, compared to RMB705.9 million, or an operating margin of 28.2%, in the same quarter of 2024.



Net income increased by 13.8% to RMB677.3 million (US$93.3 million) from RMB595.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Total net revenues



increased by 35.4% to RMB3,392.7 million (US$467.5 million) from RMB2,506.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.









Net revenues from franchised teahouses



were RMB3,149.9 million (US$434.1 million), representing an increase of 31.8% from RMB2,389.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of the Company's franchised teahouse network. Net revenues from franchised teahouses represented 92.8% of the Company's total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025.



were RMB3,149.9 million (US$434.1 million), representing an increase of 31.8% from RMB2,389.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of the Company’s franchised teahouse network. Net revenues from franchised teahouses represented 92.8% of the Company’s total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025.





Net revenues from company-owned teahouses



were RMB242.8 million (US$33.5 million), representing an increase of 107.7% from RMB116.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly fueled by the new opening of company-owned teahouses. Net revenues from company-owned teahouses represented 7.2% of the Company's total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025.

















Total operating expenses



increased by 42.8% to RMB2,571.9 million (US$354.4 million) from RMB1,800.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.









Cost of materials, storage and logistics



were RMB1,590.3 million (US$219.1 million), representing an increase of 20.8% from RMB1,316.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in the sales of materials to the Company's franchised teahouses as it continued to expand its teahouse network.



were RMB1,590.3 million (US$219.1 million), representing an increase of 20.8% from RMB1,316.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in the sales of materials to the Company’s franchised teahouses as it continued to expand its teahouse network.





Company-owned teahouse operating costs



were RMB157.0 million (US$21.6 million), representing an increase of 170.0% from RMB58.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from an increase of 133 company-owned teahouses, which drove the increase in payroll, store rental, utilities, and other store operating expenses.



were RMB157.0 million (US$21.6 million), representing an increase of 170.0% from RMB58.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from an increase of 133 company-owned teahouses, which drove the increase in payroll, store rental, utilities, and other store operating expenses.





Other operating costs



were RMB172.5 million (US$23.8 million), representing an increase of 79.6% from RMB96.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to the increase of RMB72.6 million in payroll, utilities, office expenses and travelling expenses, which was attributable to the Company's expanded headcount to support the rapid expansion of its franchised teahouse network. Other operating costs as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.1%, compared to 3.8% in the same quarter of 2024.



were RMB172.5 million (US$23.8 million), representing an increase of 79.6% from RMB96.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to the increase of RMB72.6 million in payroll, utilities, office expenses and travelling expenses, which was attributable to the Company’s expanded headcount to support the rapid expansion of its franchised teahouse network. Other operating costs as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.1%, compared to 3.8% in the same quarter of 2024.





Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB299.3 million (US$41.2 million), representing an increase of 166.0% from RMB112.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases of (i) RMB111.9 million in advertising expenses associated with branding activities, new product launches and related marketing campaigns, and (ii) RMB67.8 million in payroll, utilities, office expenses and travelling expenses due to the expansion of the Company's sales and marketing team. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 8.8%, compared to 4.5% in the same quarter of 2024.



were RMB299.3 million (US$41.2 million), representing an increase of 166.0% from RMB112.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases of (i) RMB111.9 million in advertising expenses associated with branding activities, new product launches and related marketing campaigns, and (ii) RMB67.8 million in payroll, utilities, office expenses and travelling expenses due to the expansion of the Company’s sales and marketing team. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 8.8%, compared to 4.5% in the same quarter of 2024.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB352.8 million (US$48.6 million), representing an increase of 62.1% from RMB217.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increase of (i) RMB53.6 million in research and development expenses resulting from fine-tuning existing tea drinks recipes and developing new products and IT systems, (ii) RMB36.2 million in professional service fees incurred to support business development and operations, and (iii) RMB25.9 million in payroll expenses due to the headcount expansion of the Company's administrative staff to support its growing business and global expansion. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 10.4%, compared to 8.7% in the same quarter of 2024.

















Net income



was RMB677.3 million (US$93.3 million), representing a net income margin of 20.0%, compared to RMB595.1 million, or a net income margin of 23.7%, in the same quarter of 2024.







Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share



was RMB3.92 (US$0.54), compared to RMB3.32 in the same quarter of 2024.







Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and time deposits



were RMB5,392.4 million (US$743.1 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared to RMB4,868.7 million as of December 31, 2024.







For the three months ended

















March 31,





2024













December 31, 2024





2024













March 31,





2025

















Total teahouses









4,083













6,440













6,681















Franchised teahouses





4,025









6,271









6,490













Greater China market





3,931









6,145









6,362













Overseas markets





94









126









128













Company-owned teahouses





58









169









191













Greater China market





58









139









150













Overseas markets





-









30









41















Total GMV (RMB in million)









5,962.2













8,177.2













8,226.8















Greater China market





5,865.9









7,975.7









8,048.4













Overseas markets





96.3









201.5









178.4















Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China (RMB)









549,432













455,996













431,973

















Same store GMV growth









46.0%









%









(18.4)%









)%









(18.9)%









)





%











Greater China market





45.8%





%





(19.3)%





)%





(19.1)%





)%









Overseas markets





49.8%





%





29.2%





%





(8.4)%





)%











Registered members (in million)









91.8













177.3













192.4

















Active members (in million)









37.0













42.5













44.9

















































Recent Developments







On April 17, 2025, the Company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,683,991 American Depositary Shares, at an initial public offering price of US$28.00 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of Chagee. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Chagee, were approximately US$411.2 million.





On May 1, 2025, the Company announced that the Underwriters of its previously announced U.S. initial public offering exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,202,598 ADSs at an initial public offering price of US$28.00 per ADS, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately US$61.7 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The issuance and sale of the over-allotment option closed on April 30, 2025.







GMV



(gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly-made tea drinks from franchised teahouses and company-owned teahouses.



(gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly-made tea drinks from franchised teahouses and company-owned teahouses.





Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China



is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period.



is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period.





Same store GMV growth



refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods.



refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods.





Active members



refer to registered members who placed an order for the Company's products at least once in a given period.

















Conference Call







The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 30, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





Chagee Holdings Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Registration Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI522f73d7ab0044f78ffb50d5aba8f067























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.chagee.com.







About Chagee







Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company considers adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess the operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of the operating performance.





This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using this non-GAAP financial measure is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the operations. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling this non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance. The Company encourages you to review the financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





The Company non-GAAP financial measure reflects adjustments for share-based compensation expense. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense is appropriate because it eliminates the impact of non-cash expenses that are based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies due to factors that are unrelated to their core operating performance and that can be outside of their control. Although the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from the non-GAAP measure, equity compensation has been, and will continue to be, an important part of future compensation strategy and a significant component of future expenses and may increase in future periods.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. Chagee may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Chagee’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chagee’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to retain and attract its customers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with its suppliers and business partners; trends and competition in China’s freshly-made tea drinks industry or China’s food and beverage sector in general; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s freshly-made tea drinks industry or China’s food and beverage sector in general; governmental policies and regulations relating to Chagee’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Chagee’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chagee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







1



Please refer to the section "Key Definitions" for detailed definitions on certain terms used.



















CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)

























As of

















December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









US$













Assets

























Current Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





4,754,783









5,110,533









704,250













Restricted cash





13,898









22,853









3,149













Time deposits





100,000









259,000









35,691













Accounts receivable, net





121,967









131,327









18,097













Inventories





132,069









117,438









16,183













Prepayments and other current assets, net





315,404









339,028









46,719













Amounts due from related parties





1,547









1,370









189















Total current assets









5,439,668













5,981,549













824,278





































Non-current assets























Long-term investments





2,403









2,531









349













Property and equipment, net





249,003









265,244









36,552













Deferred tax assets, net





253,210









251,761









34,694













Right-of-use assets, net





542,202









625,104









86,142













Goodwill





11,837









11,837









1,631













Intangible assets





8,440









9,607









1,324













Other non-current assets





89,343









105,598









14,552















Total non-current assets









1,156,438













1,271,682













175,244

















Total Assets









6,596,106













7,253,231













999,522





































Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

























Current liabilities























Short-term borrowings





-









150,000









20,671













Accounts payable





597,091









508,005









70,005













Contract liabilities, current





265,341









223,177









30,755













Taxes payable





217,387









253,926









34,992













Operating lease liabilities, current





195,438









203,914









28,100













Accrued expenses and other liabilities





1,022,671









799,520









110,176















Total current liabilities









2,297,928













2,138,542













294,699





































Non-current liabilities























Contract liabilities, non-current





257,305









266,926









36,783













Operating lease liabilities, non-current





352,618









434,146









59,827















Total non-current liabilities









609,923













701,072













96,610

















Total liabilities









2,907,851













2,839,614













391,309

























































CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)





































As of

















December 31, 2024









March 31, 2025

















RMB









RMB









US$













Mezzanine equity









933,780













950,019













130,916

















Shareholders' equity























Class A Ordinary shares





27









27









4













Class B Ordinary shares





49









49









7













Treasury stock





(210,082





)





(210,082





)





(28,950





)









Additional paid-in capital





90,853









90,853









12,520













Statutory reserve





18,437









18,437









2,541













Retained earnings





2,752,024









3,414,643









470,550













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)





2,597









(2,423





)





(334





)











Total shareholders' equity of the Company









2,653,905













3,311,504













456,338















Non-controlling interests





100,570









152,094









20,959















Total shareholders' equity









2,754,475













3,463,598













477,297

















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity









6,596,106













7,253,231













999,522





































CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)

























For the three months ended March 31,

















2024









2025

















RMB









RMB









US$













Net revenues























Net revenues from franchised teahouses





2,389,684









3,149,922









434,071













Net revenues from company-owned teahouses





116,887









242,789









33,457















Total net revenues









2,506,571













3,392,711













467,528



































Cost of materials, storage and logistics*





(1,316,240





)





(1,590,285





)





(219,147





)









Company-owned teahouse operating costs





(58,166





)





(157,043





)





(21,641





)









Other operating costs





(96,009





)





(172,458





)





(23,765





)









Sales and marketing expenses





(112,540





)





(299,323





)





(41,248





)









General and administrative expenses





(217,673





)





(352,826





)





(48,621





)











Total operating expenses









(1,800,628









)









(2,571,935









)









(354,422









)













Income from operations









705,943













820,776













113,106















Financial income, net





9,217









15,694









2,163













Others, net





29,340









(407





)





(56





)











Income before income tax









744,500













836,063













115,213















Income tax expenses





(149,398





)





(158,746





)





(21,876





)











Net income









595,102













677,317













93,337















Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests





(840





)





1,541









212















Net income attributable to the Company









594,262













678,858













93,549















Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value





(14,613





)





(16,239





)





(2,238





)









Cumulative undeclared dividends on convertible redeemable preferred shares





(11,917





)





(12,758





)





(1,758





)











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company









567,732













649,861













89,553



































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted





















− Basic





104,443,500









98,743,892









98,743,892













− Diluted





104,443,500









98,743,892









98,743,892















Net income per ordinary share























− Basic





3.32









3.92









0.54













− Diluted





3.32









3.92









0.54













* Cost of materials, storage and logistics was previously reported separately under cost of materials and storage and logistics costs. It consists primarily of costs for materials and ingredients used for resale or production, as well as costs incurred for inventory storage and related logistics activities. This reclassification has been applied retrospectively.



















CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)

























For the three months ended March 31,

















2024









2025





















RMB









RMB









US$











Net cash provided by operating activities





523,473









360,032









49,615













Net cash used in investing activities





(43,837





)





(192,479





)





(26,524





)









Net cash provided by financing activities





13,874









202,172









27,861













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash





817









(5,020





)





(692





)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





494,327









364,705









50,260















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the beginning of the period









2,322,680













4,768,681













657,142

















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the end of the period









2,817,007













5,133,386













707,402





































CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES









(Unaudited, all amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)

























For the three months ended March 31,

















2024









2025

















RMB









RMB









US$













Net income









595,102









677,317









93,337











Add: Share based compensation





360





-





-











Adjusted net income









595,462









677,317









93,337

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.