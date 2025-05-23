Chagee Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 30, 2025

Chagee Holdings will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 30, followed by a conference call for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Chagee Holdings Limited, a prominent premium tea drinks brand, has announced its upcoming financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, which will be reported before the U.S. market opens on May 30, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on that date to discuss the results, with a registration link provided for participants to sign up and receive dial-in details. Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the call, which will be addressed during a Q&A session. Chagee, founded in 2017, aims to modernize traditional tea culture and is committed to quality and innovation in the tea industry.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call for financial results indicates Chagee's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The announcement of Q1 financial results suggests ongoing business operations, which can foster investor confidence.

The integration of modern technology and innovative branding highlights Chagee's forward-thinking approach in the competitive tea market.

Potential Negatives

Company is not providing any financial results or forecasts until May 30, 2025, which may cause uncertainty among investors.

There is no mention of any growth metrics or performance indicators, raising concerns about the company's current operational status.

FAQ

When will Chagee Holdings announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Chagee Holdings plans to report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 30, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is the Chagee Q1 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will be held at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 30, 2025.

How can I participate in the Chageeearnings call

Participants must register online using the provided link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.chagee.com.

How can investors submit questions for theearnings call

Investors may submit questions via email to Chagee.IR@icrinc.com up to 24 hours before the conference call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“Chagee” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on May 30, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 30, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





Chagee Holdings Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Registration Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI522f73d7ab0044f78ffb50d5aba8f067























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.





Investors may submit questions to the Company via



Chagee.IR@icrinc.com



up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.chagee.com.







About Chagee





Holdings Limited







Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.







Contact







Investor Relations





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email:



Chagee.IR@icrinc.com







Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.