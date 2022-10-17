Chad to receive $105 mln from World Bank for food security

N'DJAMENA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chad will receive a $105 million grant from the World Bank to help it prevent food crises and adapt to climate shocks, the government said on Monday.

Severe drought followed by the worst floods in 30 years have led to rocketing food prices and left a record 2.1 million people in Chad acutely hungry, according to United Nations agencies.

The grant from the World Bank's food systems resilience programme in West Africa will directly benefit at least 600,000 people including small-scale farmers and agricultural businesses, the statement said.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.