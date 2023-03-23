World Markets
Chad says it has nationalized all assets owned by Exxon Mobil

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 23, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Mahamat Ramadane for Reuters ->

N'DJAMENA, March 23 (Reuters) - Chad has nationalized all the assets and rights including hydrocarbon permits and exploration and production authorisations that belonged to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil XOM.N, the Central African nation's energy and hydrocarbons ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Exxon's assets included a 40% stake in Chad's Doba oil project, which comprises seven producing oilfields with combined output of 28,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It also included Exxon's interest in the more than 1,000 kilometre (621 mile) Chad/Cameroon pipeline from the landlocked nation to the Atlantic Gulf of Guinea coast through which its crude is exported.

Exxon Mobil and Savannah Energy were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

