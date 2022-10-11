Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

N'DJAMENA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

