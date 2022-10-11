World Markets

Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

Contributor
Mahamat Ramadane Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege) ((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;)) nD7N2YF00E

N'DJAMENA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular