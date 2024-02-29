News & Insights

Chad opposition leader Yaya Dillo killed, prosecutor says

February 29, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Mahamat Ramadane for Reuters ->

N'DJAMENA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chadian opposition politician Yaya Dillo was killed on Wednesday during an exchange of fire with security forces, prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye said in a press conference on Thursday.

Heavy gunfire had been heard on Wednesday in the capital N'Djamena near the headquarters of Dillo's opposition party, a Reuters witness said, after several people were killed in earlier clashes near the country's internal security agency building.

The violence flared amid tensions ahead of a presidential election set for May and June that could return the Central African state to constitutional rule three years after military authorities seized power.

On Thursday morning, calm had returned to the capital and residents were returning to work, though internet access, which was blocked a day earlier, had still not been restored, the Reuters witness said.

