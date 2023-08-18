Chad fines Airtel subsidiary $8 mln for deteriorating network

N'DJAMENA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chad has fined a local subsidiary of Airtel AAF.L 5 billion CFA francs ($8.34 million) for non-compliance with investment commitments, saying an audit had shown that its network quality was deteriorating, the central African country's telecommunications regulator said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 599.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by Jason Neely)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.