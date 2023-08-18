Chad fines Airtel subsidiary $8 mln for deteriorating network

News & Insights

N'DJAMENA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chad has fined a local subsidiary of Airtel AAF.L 5 billion CFA francs ($8.34 million) for non-compliance with investment commitments, saying an audit had shown that its network quality was deteriorating, the central African country's telecommunications regulator said in a statement on Friday.

