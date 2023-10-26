News & Insights

Chad dismisses oil minister in government decree

October 26, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

N'DJAMENA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chad has dismissed Petroleum and Energy Minister Djerassem le Bemadjiel, the government said in a decree on Thursday. It did not give a reason or name a replacement.

The government also said that Daoud Hamid Dabou was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad, the state oil company, replacing Dago Yacouba.

Chad earlier this year and rights including hydrocarbon permits and exploration and production authorisations that belonged to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil XOM.N, after contesting a deal to sell them to Savannah Energy SAVES.L.

