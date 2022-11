N'DJAMENA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chad has reached an agreement on a debt treatment plan with creditors and Glencore PLC GLEN.L, the finance minister, Tahir Hamid Nguilin, said in a statement on Friday.

