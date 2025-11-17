Chacha Food Company (SZSE:002557) Price Target Decreased by 10.89% to 25.53

The average one-year price target for Chacha Food Company (SZSE:002557) has been revised to CN¥25.53 / share. This is a decrease of 10.89% from the prior estimate of CN¥28.65 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥18.79 to a high of CN¥29.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥22.91 / share.

Chacha Food Company Maintains 4.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chacha Food Company. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002557 is 0.52%, an increase of 31.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.15% to 114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSHYX - Hartford Schroders China A Fund Class Y holds 78K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002557 by 7.19% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASHS - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

