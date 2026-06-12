C.H. Robinson Worldwide vs. GXO: Which Logistics Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

C.H. Robinson Worldwide maintains a light-asset brokerage model that generates strong free cash flow across various market cycles.

GXO Logistics focuses on high-tech warehouse automation and rapid revenue growth within the contract logistics space.

Which logistics leader is the better addition to your portfolio for the coming year?

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In a world where logistics chains are becoming more automated and complex, choosing the right exposure can define a portfolio. You may be deciding between C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) today.

C.H. Robinson is a global leader in third-party freight brokerage, focusing on connecting shippers with carriers without owning many trucks. GXO Logistics specializes in tech-heavy contract logistics, managing massive warehouse operations for major brands. While both serve the movement of goods, their business models and financial health differ significantly in 2026.

The case for C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide operates as a specialized broker within the industrial stocks sector, matching freight loads with transportation capacity. It serves nearly 75,000 customers globally and relies on a massive network of carrier partners to move goods. No single customer accounts for more than approximately 2% of total revenue, which helps limit the impact if one partner leaves.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $16.2 billion, down roughly 8% from the previous year. Despite the lower top-line figure, net income reached approximately $587 million for the year. This resulted in a net margin improvement over the prior two fiscal years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.9x. This metric shows the company's total debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is nearly 1.5x, indicating the company has enough assets to cover its debts due within one year. Free cash flow for the year was roughly $894.9 million, providing significant liquidity for operations.

The case for GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics focuses on contract logistics and supply chain optimization using advanced automation and AI. The company operates in 27 countries and manages nearly 869 locations across sectors such as e-commerce and omnichannel retail. Its top five customers combined account for roughly 20% of total revenue, while no single customer accounts for more than 6%.

During FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $13.2 billion, up nearly 12.5% from the prior year. However, the company reported a net income of only $32.0 million. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 0.2%, suggesting that higher operating costs or expansion expenses are currently weighing on the bottom line.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.6x. The current ratio is roughly 0.8x, meaning the company has fewer liquid assets than liabilities due within the next twelve months. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $110,000, which is significantly lower than that of its brokerage-focused competitor.

Risk profile comparison

C.H. Robinson faces significant risks from technology and cybersecurity, as a failure to protect its operating systems could lead to customer losses. The company relies on third-party transportation providers and could suffer if these partners fail to fulfill obligations. It also faces intense competition from FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), as well as new internet-based freight brokers that may push rates lower.

GXO Logistics faces risks associated with its rapid growth and the integration of large acquisitions. The company depends heavily on labor and faces potential costs from union organizing or rising wages. Because GXO often uses fixed-price contracts, it may struggle to pass on these costs to customers. It also competes against Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the tech-driven warehousing space, where failure to innovate could harm its market position.

Valuation comparison

GXO Logistics appears cheaper based on its future earnings and sales estimates, though C.H. Robinson offers much higher profitability and cash flow generation.

Metric C.H. Robinson Worldwide GXO Logistics Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 31.1x 16.5x 29.8x P/S ratio 1.4x 0.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These companies sit in slightly different parts of the logistics industry. GXO Logistics provides a more tech-focused consulting and services business, including warehousing products for clients.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a broker of services, including truckload, less-than-truckload, and other carrier services, such as rail, ship, and air freight.

CHRW comes at a higher forward price-to-earnings multiple of more than 31, compared to 16.5 for GXO and 29.8 for the sector, but the premium comes from management utilizing AI to make its brokerage platform more efficient. C.H. Robinson is also working to earn shipper loyalty by providing no-fee cash advances to help manage rising fuel costs. The company is also more exposed to the less-than-truckload (LTL) market, which is finally seeing pricing power after what has been described as the industry’s longest bear market ever. A thriving market for any segment of its client base is good for a broker.

CHRW’s asset-light model is also a plus compared to GXO’s model. Logistics and shipping are cyclical businesses, and having non-fixed costs means C.H. Robinson Worldwide can pivot quickly to reduce its costs when the economic tide turns against it.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends C.H. Robinson Worldwide, FedEx, and GXO Logistics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.