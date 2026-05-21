C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Freight Broker Shakeout, Downplays Insurance Hit

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) executives said the freight brokerage industry could see accelerated consolidation following the Montgomery ruling, while emphasizing that the company does not expect a material financial hit from higher insurance costs.

Speaking at the Wolfe Research conference, President and CEO Dave Bozeman said C.H. Robinson “expected to win” the Montgomery case and had prepared plans for either outcome. He said the company has “one of the safest networks in the industry” and described its carrier vetting process as among the strongest in the sector.

Bozeman said C.H. Robinson carries $137 million in auto liability coverage and $86 million in general liability coverage. He said the ruling may create a “headwind” for smaller, less-scaled brokers and potentially some smaller carriers.

“You need a trusted scaled broker to stand up and really drive this,” Bozeman said. “We are that trusted scaled broker.”

Executives Expect Industry Consolidation

Chief Financial Officer Damon Lee said the ruling could pressure small and medium-sized brokers through higher insurance costs and reduced shipper confidence, given increased liability concerns.

“We do believe this will lead to a consolidation in the industry,” Lee said, adding that C.H. Robinson expects to be “that consolidator.”

Lee said C.H. Robinson is locked in on insurance coverage for 2026, with the next renewal negotiations expected in the second half of 2026 and any related impact likely felt in 2027. He said insurance costs are currently less than one-half of 1% of gross revenue, so even a “demonstrable increase” would not be material to the company.

Lee also characterized higher insurance expenses as a transitory cost that would ultimately be passed through from brokers to shippers and then to consumers.

Bozeman said C.H. Robinson currently handles more than 37 million shipments annually and brokers roughly 500 million miles for every severe incident. He said the company does not plan wholesale changes to its carrier vetting process, but will continue to improve it.

Bozeman said C.H. Robinson partners with Highway and GenLogs, uses proprietary technology and has stopped “hundreds” of chameleon carriers from accessing its network. He said the company has a “99.9% fraud-free” network and leads a consortium of companies focused on fraud prevention.

Freight Market Strategy Focuses on Contract and Spot

Asked about spot and contract volumes, Bozeman said C.H. Robinson is focused on both parts of the market rather than relying only on spot freight.

“We’re winning in both spot and we’re winning in contract,” Bozeman said, noting that 75% to 80% of freight moves on contract. “Spot alone is fleeting.”

Lee said C.H. Robinson’s North American Surface Transportation business has outgrown the market for 12 consecutive quarters. He said the company expects the current bid season to be strong in both volume and pricing.

Lee said C.H. Robinson is a “fundamentally different company” than it was in the last upcycle, citing changes in processes, culture and efficiency. He said in the first quarter, spot costs were up close to 20% year over year, while the company maintained flat margins from an adjusted gross profit perspective.

“We believe our operating leverage for C.H. Robinson will rival the asset players when volume returns to this market,” Lee said.

$6 Earnings Target Reaffirmed

Lee reiterated the company’s $6 earnings target, while clarifying that C.H. Robinson does not issue formal guidance. He said the target assumes a zero-growth freight market.

“Even if the market is a headwind, it doesn’t mean we give up on our $6 target,” Lee said. “We will absolutely fight in the trenches every single day to make up any market headwind we have.”

Executives also addressed the company’s margin targets in North American Surface Transportation. Bozeman said it is logical that margins could exceed the 40% mid-cycle target, but said the company is balancing margin expansion with opportunities to reinvest in growth.

Lee said C.H. Robinson wants the optionality to pursue market share once margins are above 40%, rather than committing to a higher formal margin target.

Productivity Gains Tied to Lean and AI

Bozeman said C.H. Robinson has improved labor productivity by 50% in North American Surface Transportation and 45% in global forwarding since the end of 2022. He said the company does not separate the benefits of Lean operating practices from artificial intelligence, describing the relationship as “symbiotic.”

One example, Bozeman said, is transactional quoting. He said the company previously responded to 60% of transactional quotes, while a new quoting agent now responds to 100% of those requests. He said response time has been reduced to 31 seconds from 32 seconds, while providing more detailed responses and freeing employees for more customer-facing work.

Lee said there is “no cap” on productivity because C.H. Robinson has automated only a fraction of thousands of processes and tens of thousands of subprocesses. He said a large increase in transactional quote requests could be absorbed by technology without a material increase in headcount.

M&A and Forwarding in Focus

Lee said C.H. Robinson now believes it is ready to pursue mergers and acquisitions after spending the past two years improving its cost-to-serve model, processes and technology. He said potential transactions could include specialized smaller businesses or a scaled broker with an attractive book of business but challenged cost structure.

“We’re going to be the consolidator of this industry,” Lee said.

On global forwarding, Bozeman said C.H. Robinson began its transformation with North American Surface Transportation and is now moving its technology stack into forwarding. He said the company is focused on reducing friction in the order-to-cash process, increasing productivity and improving speed and agility in that segment.

Bozeman said C.H. Robinson is not immune to broader ocean freight market forces, while adding that air freight has a different operating cadence and that the company is competing well in that business.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.