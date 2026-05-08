C.H. Robinson Worldwide Investors Back Board, Pay Plan in Annual Meeting Votes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) shareholders approved all four proposals presented at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including the re-election of 10 directors, an advisory vote on executive compensation, the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company’s independent auditor and approval of an amended and restated employee stock purchase plan.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Nicole Strydom, deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary of C.H. Robinson. Strydom said the company held the meeting virtually because it believes the format is more inclusive and allows it to communicate with a broader group of shareholders.

Shareholder turnout and board election

Strydom said notice of the meeting and the availability of proxy materials were properly provided to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2026. She reported that 110,104,789 of the company’s 117,850,413 outstanding shares were represented by proxy at the meeting, equal to 93.42% of outstanding shares. As a result, a quorum was present.

Shareholders elected all 10 director nominees nominated by the board. The directors elected to one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting were Dave Bozeman, Kermit Crawford, Edward Feitzinger, Timothy Gokey, Mark Goodburn, Mary J. Steele Guilfoile, Jodee Kozlak, Michael McGarry, Paige Robbins and Paula Tolliver.

Bozeman, who serves as C.H. Robinson’s chief executive officer, was introduced as attending the meeting along with the director nominees. Other members of management attending included Dorothy Capers, chief legal officer; Angie Freeman, chief human resources and ESG officer; Duncan Burns, chief communications and marketing officer; and Damon Lee, chief financial officer.

Compensation, auditor and stock purchase plan approved

Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. The board had recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposal.

In addition, shareholders ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as C.H. Robinson’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026. Brad Poole and Connor Lundquist, representatives of Deloitte & Touche, attended the meeting.

The fourth proposal, approval of the C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. amended and restated 1997 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, was also approved. The board had recommended approval of each of the four proposals presented at the meeting.

No shareholder questions submitted

After the formal business portion of the meeting, Strydom opened the floor for shareholder questions, noting that questions could be submitted by shareholders logged in with a control number. She also cautioned that responses to questions could include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

No shareholder questions were submitted during the meeting. Strydom said shareholders with questions about C.H. Robinson may contact Chuck Ives, the company’s senior director of investor relations, at 952-683-2508.

Strydom said the voting results announced at the meeting were based on proxies in hand and that final voting results would be included in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC in the following days. She said the filing would be available through the company’s website.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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