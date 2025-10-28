C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target Increased by 13.82% to 140.77

The average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NasdaqGS:CHRW) has been revised to $140.77 / share. This is an increase of 13.82% from the prior estimate of $123.68 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $174.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from the latest reported closing price of $129.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,339 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRW is 0.18%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 137,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,586K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,732K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 15.10% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,566K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,632K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,518K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares , representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 33.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,371K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 14.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

