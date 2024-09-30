Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 134 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHRW has gained about 25.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1% on average. This means that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.7%.

Over the past three months, Euroseas Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 65.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, so CHRW is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Euroseas Ltd. falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #138. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Euroseas Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.