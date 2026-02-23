C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CHRW recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

CHRW has rallied 7.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CHRW could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CHRW's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CHRW for more gains in the near future.

