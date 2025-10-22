C.H. Robinson to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised southward by 0.77% over the past 60 days to $1.29 per share. The consensus mark has risen 0.78% from third-quarter 2024 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.29 billion, indicating a 7.6% decrease from third-quarter 2024 actuals.

C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 11.83%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CHRW's Q3 Performance

CHRW's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly impacted by the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower volume in its North America truckload services and lower pricing in the ocean services.

Our estimate for the third quarter for North American Surface Transportation revenue is pegged at $2.96 billion, indicating a 0.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. For Global Forwarding’s third-quarter revenues, our estimate is pegged at $799.6 million, indicating a 29.9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is expected to have been caused by lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean services.

Our estimate for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) third-quarter revenues is pegged at $460.6 million, indicating a 19% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been due to lower transaction volume and the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CHRW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of -0.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of CHRW's Q2 Earnings

C.H. Robinson reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.29 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 and improved 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $4.13 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion and fell 7.7% year over year, owing to the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower pricing in the ocean services and lower fuel surcharges in the truckload services.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few more stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Expeditors EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 04. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 2.94% upward over the past 60 days. EXPD's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 15.30%.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) earnings on Nov. 3. RYAAY has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised 2.6% upward over the past 60 days. RYAAY’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 61.2%.

