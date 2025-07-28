C.H. Robinson to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, after market close.

C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 14.52%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CHRW’s Q2 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised downward by 1.68% in the past 60 days to $1.17 per share. However, the consensus mark implies 1.74% growth from the year-ago actuals.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.22 billion, indicating a 5.87% decrease year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower volume in its North America truckload services, and lower pricing in the ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.97 billion, indicating a 0.8% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate of $3.02 billion indicates a mere growth of 1% year over year. Lower truckload volume, reflecting a decline in market demand for freight, might have weighed on the segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $783 million, indicating a 14.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate of $764.1 million indicates a decline of 17.1% year over year. The downside is expected to have been caused by lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) second-quarter revenues is pegged at $467 million, indicating an 18.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate of $407.7 million indicates a decline of 28.8% year over year. The downside is likely to have been due to lower transaction volume and the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of -2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Highlights of CHRW's Q1 Earnings

C.H. Robinson reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.17 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 and improved 36% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion and fell 8.2% year over year, owing to the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower volume in its North America truckload services, and lower pricing in the ocean services.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ( CP ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CP’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missed the mark in one quarter and matched the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 2.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CP’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at 82 cents per share in the past 60 days. CP’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to grow 6.5% year over year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. JBLU is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 29.

JBLU’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to decline more than 100% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBLU’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 13.89% in the past 60 days. JBLU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 58.32%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

