C.H. Robinson to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 1.34% over the past 60 days to $1.51 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 17.05% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.37 billion, indicating a 5.6% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals.

C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 9.37%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CHRW's Q2 Performance

We expect CHRW's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have faced pressure from soft freight demand, elevated truckload spot market costs, lower ocean freight rates due to excess vessel capacity and continued geopolitical and trade-related disruptions affecting global shipping networks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $786.04 million, indicating a 1.5% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. For All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation), the second-quarter 2026 revenues are pegged at $412.58 million, indicating a 2% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Elevated truckload spot market costs, supply-driven capacity constraints, higher fuel costs, rising carrier operating expenses and continued pressure on contractual truckload margins are expected to have put a strain on CHRW's performance in the June-end quarter.

On the contrary, the company's disciplined revenue management practices, coupled with strong LTL performance, are expected to have supported its prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 North American Surface Transportation revenues is pegged at $3.07 billion, indicating a 5.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of -1.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of CHRW’s Q1 Results

CHRW reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 and improved 15.4% year over year. Total revenues of $4.01 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion and fell 0.8% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI has an Earnings ESP of +14.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. HRI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 7.04% over the past 60 days to 76 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a 16.75% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.