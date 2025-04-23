C.H. Robinson to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

C.H. Robinson CHRW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s first-quarter 2025 earnings per share has been revised downward by 3.8% in the past 60 days to $1.02. The consensus mark implies an 18.6% surge from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, indicating a 2.2% decrease from the first-quarter 2024 actuals.



CHRW has an impressive earnings history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 21.7%.

Factors Shaping CHRW’s Upcoming Results

A strong operating model, focused productivity and improved freight market conditions may aid top-line results in the first quarter of 2025. Our estimate for revenues from the service line transportation segment is pegged at $4.1 billion, down marginally from the first-quarter 2024 actuals. Meanwhile, the forecast for revenues from the sourcing segment is pegged at $341.6 million.

Our estimates for North American Surface Transportation’s first-quarter revenues are pegged at $3 billion, which indicates a 0.7% fall from the year-ago reported figure. Revenues from the Global Forwarding segment are anticipated to be $906.4 million, which implies a 23.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

We also expect CHRW's operational efficiency, driven by its robust cost-cutting initiatives, to have bolstered the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. However, significant economic challenges, including a prolonged freight recession, are expected to have an adverse impact on the company’s performance in the March-end quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of +1.36% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 11.11% upward over the past year. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.6%.

JetBlue JBLU has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. JBLU is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 42% downward over the past year. However, JBLU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 62.2%.

