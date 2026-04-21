C.H. Robinson to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised downward by 3.1% over the past 60 days to $1.24 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 6% increase from the first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.08 billion, indicating a 0.8% decrease from the first quarter of 2025 actuals.

C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.83%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CHRW's Q1 Performance

We expect CHRW’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by softness in the freight market demand, lower volumes in its North America truckload servicesand lower pricing in the ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $704.85 million, indicating a 9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. For All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation), first-quarter 2026 revenues are pegged at $385.13 million, indicating a 4.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have materially affected CHRW’s performance in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, C.H. Robinson’s initiatives to boost its bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter through effective cost management are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 North American Surface Transportation revenues is pegged at $2.90 billion, indicating a 1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of -0.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of CHRW’s Q4 Results

C.H. Robinson reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.23 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 and improved 1.65% year over year. Total revenues of $3.91 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 billion and fell 6.5% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Landstar LSTR has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.10 per share over the past 60 days. LSTR has a discouraging earnings surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 0.39%.

Expeditors EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upwards by 0.76% to $1.33 per share over the past 60 days. EXPD has an encouraging earnings surprise history as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average beat of 10.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.