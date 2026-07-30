C.H. Robinson Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Lean AI Gains

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, up 24.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 5.2%.

Revenues rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $4.42 billion by 11.7%. Higher pricing across the company’s truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), air and ocean services aided top-line growth, while North American Surface Transportation (NAST) volume increased 1.5% against a 3.3% decline in the Cass Freight Shipment Index.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

C.H. Robinson Expands Operating Profitability

Adjusted gross profits climbed 6.5% year over year to $738.0 million, owing to higher adjusted gross profit per transaction in LTL and air services and higher volume in LTL services.

Adjusted income from operations advanced 19.5% to $263.2 million, while the adjusted operating margin expanded 360 basis points to 34.7%.

Operating expenses rose 1% year over year to $482.2 million. Personnel expenses rose 0.9% year over year to $338.5 million, owing to higher incentive compensation reflecting CHRW’s strong operating performance. This was partially offset by cost optimization efforts and productivity improvements.

CHRW's Segments Extend Market Outgrowth

NAST revenues jumped 23.1% year over year to $3.59 billion on higher truckload and LTL pricing. Adjusted gross profit increased 8.6% year over year to $469.4 million.

Global Forwarding revenues rose 12.4% year over year to $896.6 million, mainly on higher air and ocean pricing. Adjusted gross profit edged up 0.7% year over year to $188.8 million.

Revenues from other sources (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) increased 5.6% year over year to $444.2 million.

Below, we present the division of adjusted profits among the service lines (on an enterprise basis).



Transportation: The unit (comprising Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Customs and Other logistics services) delivered an adjusted gross profit of $696.36million in the quarter under review, up 6.5% from the prior-year figure.

Adjusted gross profits of LTL, Air and Other logistics services grew 21.8%, 22.9% and 20% year over year, respectively. Truckload, Ocean and Customs’ adjusted gross profits declined 1.4%, 2.7% and 9.4% year over year, respectively.

Balance-Sheet Data

CHRW exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $154.59 million compared with $159.66 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.68 billion compared with $1.34 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

C.H. Robinson's Cash Flow Weakens

Cash generated from operations fell to $35.9 million in the second quarter from $227.1 million in the year-ago reported quarter. The downside was owing to a $227.3 million adverse swing in cash generated by changes in net operating working capital, driven by higher freight rates.

In the second quarter of 2026, CHRW returned $301.3 million to shareholders, comprising $226 million of share repurchases and $75.3 million of dividends.

CHRW's 2026 Targets Remain in Focus

Capital expenditures totaled $18.2 million in the second quarter. Management expects 2026 capital expenditures of $65-$75 million and a full-year effective tax rate of 18-20%.

The company remains confident in delivering 2026 adjusted operating income of $964 million to $1.04 billion, excluding restructuring and other charges. Its assumptions include market volume growth of negative 3% to positive 1%, continued market outperformance, optimized adjusted gross profit yields and ongoing productivity gains.

Currently, C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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