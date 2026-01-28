C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported $3.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of -1.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average employee headcount : 12,085 compared to the 12,245 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12,085 compared to the 12,245 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- NAST : $2.81 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $2.81 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Total Revenues- All Other and Corporate : $371.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.4%.

: $371.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.4%. Total Revenues- Global Forwarding : $730.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%.

: $730.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST : $411.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.05 million.

: $411.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.05 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate : $67.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.29 million.

: $67.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.29 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding: $177.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.64 million.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

