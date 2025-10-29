C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported revenue of $4.14 billion, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +8.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average employee headcount : 12,559 compared to the 12,706 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12,559 compared to the 12,706 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- NAST : $2.97 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $2.97 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Total Revenues- All Other and Corporate : $384.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $460.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.4%.

: $384.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $460.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.4%. Total Revenues- Global Forwarding : $786.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $862.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%.

: $786.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $862.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.1%. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate : $70.18 million versus $85.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $70.18 million versus $85.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding : $191.76 million versus $194.4 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $191.76 million versus $194.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST : $444.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $431.61 million.

: $444.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $431.61 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh : $40.2 million compared to the $37.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $40.2 million compared to the $37.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Air : $34.9 million versus $32.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $34.9 million versus $32.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST- Less than Truckload (LTL) : $156.9 million compared to the $149.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $156.9 million compared to the $149.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST- Truckload (TL) : $267.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.42 million.

: $267.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.42 million. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Other: $10.2 million compared to the $9.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

