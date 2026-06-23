C.H. Robinson to Benefit From DeSpir Logistics Buyout: Here's How

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is strengthening its logistics operations and technological expertise through strategic acquisitions. To this end, C.H. Robinson announced that it has completed the acquisition of DeSpir Logistics for almost $75 million in cash. The transaction was officially completed on June 22, 2026, and will be financed through cash on hand.

DeSpir Logistics is a provider of secure transportation solutions and cargo escort services for mission-critical, high-value freight across North America. DeSpir Logistics had $62 million in total revenues as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How Will C.H. Robinson Benefit?

The purchase of DeSpir Logistics is anticipated to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2026.

The purchase enhances C.H. Robinson’s portfolio of premium logistics services, especially in areas where security, regulatory compliance and flawless execution are essential. It further strengthens the company’s ability to support highly sensitive and regulated freight across sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, data centers and high-value retail. As supply chains become increasingly complex and cargo theft risks rise, demand for specialized transportation solutions continues to grow.

The transaction also broadens C.H. Robinson’s network of rigorously screened, security-focused carriers. Additionally, DeSpir brings advanced shipment security technologies to C.H. Robinson’s platform. These capabilities include real-time monitoring of temperature conditions and detection of potential cargo tampering, enabling proactive risk management throughout the transportation process. By integrating these tools with C.H. Robinson’s Lean AI framework, the company expects to enhance further visibility, analytics and performance for high-value supply chains.

Adam McDonough, vice president of committed assets at C.H. Robinson, stated, “With DeSpir, we’re strengthening how we help customers move freight that requires an extra layer of protection. This is the kind of cargo where the stakes are incredibly high, like life-saving pharmaceuticals that must stay within strict temperature ranges, or critical data center equipment that is frequently targeted for theft.”

The acquisition aligns with C.H. Robinson’s growth agenda, focusing on targeted investments that enhance capabilities in complex, high-value market segments and strengthen customer offerings.

CHRW’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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