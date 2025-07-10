$CGTX stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CGTX stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $204,598,229 of trading volume.

$CGTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CGTX:

$CGTX insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000

$CGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CGTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CGTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

$CGTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CGTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/08/2025

