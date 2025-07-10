$CGTX stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CGTX stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $204,598,229 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CGTX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CGTX stock page):
$CGTX Insider Trading Activity
$CGTX insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CGTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 897,353 shares (+814.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,606
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,400
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC added 200,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,160
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 80,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,739
- VANGUARD PERSONALIZED INDEXING MANAGEMENT, LLC added 56,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,565
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 49,000 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,619
- UBS GROUP AG removed 41,111 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,299
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CGTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGTX forecast page.
$CGTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CGTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 06/26/2025
- Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/08/2025
You can track data on $CGTX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.