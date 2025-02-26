$CGTX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CGTX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,818,545 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CGTX:
$CGTX Insider Trading Activity
$CGTX insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000
$CGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $CGTX stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $304,590
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,650
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 417,300 shares (+211.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,652
- TIMELO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 361,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,350
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 300,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $140,938
- UBS GROUP AG removed 156,747 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,926
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 140,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,604
